Giant Car Boot Sale at Killabakh

Organisers of Killabakh's annual 'A Day in the Country' are planning to return later this year. "As with most small communities across the region (and across Australia), we have had to cancel almost all of our social and fundraising activities over the last two years due to COVID," George Hoad said. In the interim, organisers are holding a Giant Car Boot Sale to raise a few dollars to maintain the local community hall, and for community members to get together and socialise. "With so many of our local residents in one form of lockdown or another over the last few years, we have all had a chance to clean out the cupboards, the garage and the back shed - what better way of cashing in on all those unwanted treasures!" George said. Killabakh's Giant Car Boot Sale is being held on Sunday, April 24 from 8am to 1pm at the Killabakh Hall, 1676 Comboyne Road. Refreshments will be available and anyone wishing to book a site can phone Carol on 0475 065 939.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/20ee8182-add4-4245-9f17-7f3aff625333.jpg/r1_7_663_381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg