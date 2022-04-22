newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An independent candidate has drawn the coveted top position in the ballot draw for the federal election in the Lyne electorate. The draw was held at 12pm Friday (April 22) at the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) office in Taree, watched over by four of the eight candidates running for the seat. RELATED: Labor candidate for Lyne Alex Simpson Forster businessman is United Australia Party candidate for Lyne Reignite Democracy Australia "meet the candidates' at Tinonee Karl Attenborough is the Greens candidate for the seat of Lyne Dr David Gillespie (Nationals), Alex Simpson (Labor), Joel Putland (United Australia Party) and Steve Attkins (Independent) were the only candidates present at the ballot draw. The ballot order is as follows: The ballot is drawn by an AEC employee, blindfolded for the entirety of the proceedings, who draws numbered balls from a barrel. A pre ballot draw is done to assign each candidate a number, drawn out in the order in which each candidate's nomination lodgement was received by the AEC, to determine which number in the draw will be assigned to which candidate in the draw. The election is being held on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

