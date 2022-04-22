Ballot draw for the seat of Lyne federal election 2022
An independent candidate has drawn the coveted top position in the ballot draw for the federal election in the Lyne electorate.
The draw was held at 12pm Friday (April 22) at the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) office in Taree, watched over by four of the eight candidates running for the seat.
RELATED:
Dr David Gillespie (Nationals), Alex Simpson (Labor), Joel Putland (United Australia Party) and Steve Attkins (Independent) were the only candidates present at the ballot draw.
The ballot order is as follows:
- Joanne Pearce, Independent
- Joel Putland, United Australia Party
- David Gillespie, National Party (incumbent)
- Alexander Simpson, Labor Party
- Steve Attkins, Independent
- Mark Hornshaw, Liberal Democratic Party
- Josephine Cashman, Pauline Hanson's One Nation
- Karl Attenborough, Australian Greens
The ballot is drawn by an AEC employee, blindfolded for the entirety of the proceedings, who draws numbered balls from a barrel.
A pre ballot draw is done to assign each candidate a number, drawn out in the order in which each candidate's nomination lodgement was received by the AEC, to determine which number in the draw will be assigned to which candidate in the draw.
The election is being held on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark our website
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.