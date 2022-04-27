community,

TasteFest on the Manning 2022 was again a success, despite the weather and last minute change of venue. The event raised $5010 for this year's chosen charity, Can Assist Manning Valley while Martine Maunier picked up $1000 as winner of the duck race. Boggy conditions on the riverbank at Taree saw the organiser, Taree Lions Club make a call to change the venue for the charity producers dinner and the food, craft beer and wine festival to the Manning River Rowing Club and adjacent carparks. RELATED: Rowing club a popular choice for charity producers dinner Taree Lions Club members are to be congratulated for their efforts. This is a huge task and every year Lions club volunteers step up and give their best. While there were fewer stallholders, due to some having COVID, some not wanting to travel the distance because of fuel costs, and some who were concerned about the wet weather, the community still came in droves and organisers are not concerned about a lack of vendors in future. But the popular event faces challenges in the future. The Lions club has already warned that the 2022 event could be the final one unless more people come forward to volunteer their help. This year there were only four people to do all the work. RELATED: This year's TasteFest could be the last A couple of areas TasteFest organisers need help with is promotion on social media, and someone to seek sponsorship from businesses. You don't need to sign up to be a member of the Lions Club to volunteer with TasteFest. If you are interested in being involved in helping out with TasteFest 2023, email TasteFest.TareeLions@gmail.com. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/2009a0e6-1ea1-41ac-ab74-9beecff3d06e.jpeg/r277_165_637_368_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg