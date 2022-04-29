sport, local-sport,

SOME of Australia's elite cyclists are expected to contest the two day Manning Time Trial Championships to be held at two venues the weekend of May 21 and 22. This is the second year the event has been conducted. "Last year we were based at Manning Point and we used the weekend as a fund raiser for flood recovery,'' Manning Cycle Club official Ivor Thomas said. "However, the state of the roads there this year and the work on Scotts Creek Bridge means we can't go to Manning Point this time.'' Mr Thomas said a new course at Glen Ora Road near Nabiac will come into play for the opening day of the event, when pairs events will be contested. This will be included in the State championship. "This is a relatively flat course and we're expecting some fast times there,'' Mr Thomas said. Mr Thomas said there will be a number of divisions contested, including masters and junior races. On Sunday the championship moves to Willina Road at Coolongolook for the individual time trials. This will provide a different challenge for riders, Mr Thomas explained, with some steep climbs sure to be a test. "We wanted two courses to provide a bit of variety,'' he said. Last year's inaugural championship attracted 140 entries for the two days. "The feedback we received was all positive,'' Mr Thomas said. "We're looking at around 200 entries for this year and we'll be getting riders here from around NSW and interstate.'' He further explained that elite cyclists will use the event as preparation for the world championships to be held in Wollongong in September. RELATED: State funding to repair criterium track "It won't be part of the selection process, but it will be a benchmarking event for riders, to check the progress for the world championships'' he said. Entries opened last Friday. Mr Thomas said the club intends to return to Manning Point in the future. "It was great there last year,'' he said. "But this time and taking into account the delays the work on the bridge would cause, we had to look at an alternate venue.''

