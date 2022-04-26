news, local-news,

Landholders will learn about the invasive weed, tropical soda apple, and how to eradicate it at workshops planned for Krambach, Coopernook and Gloucester. Tropical soda apple (Solanum viarum) is an invasive species that has been found in some locations in the Mid Coast over the past 10 years. MidCoast Council's natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said the weed takes over open to semi-shaded areas, reducing biodiversity and carrying capacity of the land. Livestock learn to eat the fruit, and the seed is transported in cattle and other animals, including deer and pigs, and some birds. Its fruit and seeds can also be spread by water. "Council's biosecurity officers have been working with landholders to eliminate tropical soda apple from our area for a number of years," Mr Tuckerman said. "We have also partnered with Local Land Services and Landcare to support the community in the eradication of this weed. "We're keen for landholders who suspect they may have seen this weed on their property or on nearby properties, or who just want to know how to recognise it, to come along and find out what they can do to help eradicate it. The workshops are being hosted by council at Krambach, Coopernook and Gloucester. Morning tea will be provided. There will be a short presentation followed by questions and answers. Krambach School of Arts Hall, Tuesday, May 3, 9.30am - noon, RSVP by Thursday, April 28 Coopernook School of Arts Hall, Thursday, May 5, 9.30am - noon, RSVP by Monday, May 2 Gloucester - date and venue to be advised. Registration is required. For registration details, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/weedworkshops or call council on 7955 7777.

