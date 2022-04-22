news, local-news,

Marine Rescue Crowdy Harrington is inviting members of the community to come along and see what the organisation does. It is holding an open day tomorrow Saturday, April 23 from 10am to 1pm. At the organisation's shed in Nicholson Street, Harrington members will be on hand to show visitors around and talk to them about the facilities and the services the volunteers provide. There will also be a free barbecue with tea and coffee. At the base site at Harrington Breakwall, members will show visitors the equipment they use, and explain what they do and the importance of Marine Rescue to the boating public. "We are always looking for new members so if you are thinking about joining a community group, come and have a look. If interested, we will help you on the day to proceed further."

