South Coast's favourite lions find love at the zoo

Love is in the air at Mogo Wildlife Park, with the two most popular lions on the NSW South Coast - Phoenix and Maji - moving in together and on display for the first time as a couple. Phoenix is a two-year-old male born just prior to the bushfires. Maji is a 12-month-old female hand-reared by zookeeper Chad Staples after her mother was killed at childbirth. Mr Staples said the two lions had attracted a huge public following because of their backstories, and that the community had been waiting for the couple to finally get together. However it is not just as simple as putting the two lions in the same cage and labelling them a couple, according to Mr Staples. READ MORE: He said there was an extensive process before the animals could co-habitat. They must live alongside each other in separate cages, becoming comfortable with each others' scent. They also have to grow to a safe size; Phoenix is 160 kilograms and Maji is 90 kilograms. To introduce Maji to Phoenix too early, when she is small, could be dangerous. Mr Staples spoke like a proud parent about the most recent development in the lives of the two lions. He has every right to after his experience raising Maji. Mr Staples was "thrown in the deep end by becoming Maji's mum," he said. The zookeeper and lion cub didn't spend a night apart for the first six months of Maji's life, and Mr Staples witnessed all her major life moments such as progressing to solid foods and learning to sleep outside. He said the process was the most rewarding experience of his 25 years of zookeeping. The lions are still adjusting to being the centre of attention at the park. At one of the very first lion talks when the couple were on display to the public, the audience clapped. The noise startled Maji who bolted for cover. "It was a cute, innocent reaction to a new noise," Mr Staples said. "They are still learning." The lions are on display at Mogo Wildlife Park. There is a lion talk at 10:30am every day of the school holidays and on weekends. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/21db7734-ad5a-4edb-bae9-4d3d4484701c.JPG/r0_318_5184_3247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg