Thee members of the Wingham Spinners and Craft Group can feel proud of themselves after picking up third prize the ASC/RAS Woollen Article/Garment Competition State Final at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2022. Roslyn Mitchell, Carol Hawkins and Sally Henderson were the winners at the Wingham Show in March, going on to win the Group Two finals, and then representing Group Two at the Royal Easter Show. The Woolen Article/Garment Competition is part of the Sheep and Fleece Show. Group winners submit three items that must each differ from each other in purpose or construction technique, and the item must contain a minimum of 80 per cent sheep's wool. As Group Two winners, Roslyn submitted a finely knitted shawl, Carol a rug she crocheted with fleece she hand spun herself into yarn, and Sally a woven scarf. These same items were the ones submitted as a Group entry into the State Finals. "So now we're all very chuffed, very delighted and the (Wingham Spinners and Craft) group was on our behalf as well. So that was nice," Sally Henderson said. "They're a very supportive group and we encourage everybody to do things. (The) group is quite eclectic and diverse in the skill set that is amongst the people. And some of them are multi multitaskers - knit and spin and dye... Related: A taste of what to expect at the Manning Made Artisan Fair "What happened has got us motivated to put more entries in next year!" Sally said. The Sydney Royal Show finished up on Tuesday, April 19, meaning the items can can now be brought home. You can see examples of the fine work of the members of the group, as well as the work of other local artisans, at the Manning Made Artisan Fair on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 at Taree PCYC. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/186f4461-e147-403f-8e33-36537c4642fa.jpg/r0_273_2048_1430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg