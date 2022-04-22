sport, local-sport,

MID Coast Football hope Newcastle Jets star Hannah Brewer will be right to make her debut with the club in Sunday's National Premier League Women's clash against the suddenly in-form Newcastle Olympic in Newcastle. Coach Mick Grass was yesterday waiting to hear if Brewer was available. However, Grass said Jets goal keeper Claire Coelho is still recovering from injury and won't be a starter against Olympic. "Claire will be a couple of weeks away yet,'' he said . 'I'm pretty sure Hannah will be right,'' Grass said, adding it will be a timely boost for the Middies. The side is still without a win and has yet to score a goal in what has been a difficult start to the season exacerbated by wet weather. Grass said his team trained at Port Macquarie on Tuesday night - the first time they've been on a field in some time. They were also due to have a session at the Taree Zone Field this week. Newcastle Olympic started the season slowly, but put 16 goals on New Lambton last start. "I don't know if they've picked up players, but they've certainly found their mojo,'' Grass said. "But we'll go down there with positive attitude and hopefully find our mojo.'' Grass said the squad doesn't have any injury problems. Mid Coast's next home game is scheduled for Sunday, April 30 at the Taree Zone Field. Grass said he'll look for an alternate venue for the match should forecast wet weather again rule the zone field out. "We won't want to keep postponing games,'' he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/a779acea-d187-424f-8520-c74f86be5d33.jpg/r152_10_1200_602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg