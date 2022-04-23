sport, local-sport,

GROUP Three Junior Rugby League expects to start the new season on Saturday, April 30. This is despite scrapping the girls' league tag gala planned for Friday night and the gala day on Saturday. Both were to be played at Taree Recreation Ground, which remains closed due to saturated fields. Some fields were also damaged by motor bike riding vandals late last week. The mini league gala for under six to nine grades will be played at Wood Street in Port Macquarie on Sunday. Group Three president Warren Blissett understands the recreation ground and fields at Old Bar will be out of action for up to a month. He said the group will make changes to the draw if this eventuates. Mr Blissett said registrations across the board are down 'a couple of hundred' on last year, but added this isn't totally unexpected and that other winter sports are in the same position. "We've had COVID, floods and wet weather. Teams still haven't been able to get onto fields to train,'' he said. "Once teams start training and we get games underway I'm confident we'll get a lot of them back.'' He revealed Group Three is working with Group Two to make an under 15s North Coast Bulldogs Challenge and he hopes this will be finalised early next week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/e7b223f3-695c-48d5-9d63-4d3bfacfb706.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg