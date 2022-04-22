sport, local-sport,

TAREE Wildcats remain without a win in the Coastal Premier League football competition after a 5-2 loss to Southern United in a deferred game played at Forster on Tuesday night. Things won't get any easier for the Wildcats when they head to Coffs Harbour on Saturday to play Bellingen in round four. The match has been switched from Omaru Park to the synthetics at Coffs as Omaru remains closed. Taree captain-coach Shannon Hall said there were positives to come out of the game against the Ospreys. "The boys showed plenty of energy and played well in patches,'' he said. "We just need to put it together for the full game.'' Bellingen has made a positive start to the season and Hall admits they'll be another test for his side. Ricky Campbell scored both Taree's goals against the Ospreys and has made a seamless return to football after a stint in rugby. Hall said Sam Walker was again impressive in goals while David Berner tried hard at the back. Hall and Kyle Brady both missed the game and the coach admits they're '50/50' about playing on Saturday. This will be the Wildcats' third game on the synthetic at Coffs Harbour, while Tuesday night's game against Southern was at Forster. RELATED: Code hopping Campbell heads back to Wildcats "We're at best a couple of weeks from playing at Omaru,'' Hall added. The Forster-Tuncurry based Southern United go into tomorrow's clash against Port United at Port Macquarie with two wins from three starts. Victories over Boambee and Taree sandwich a loss to Coffs United. Coach Jonathon Newman said Port United will present a major challenge while the game will have special significance for two players. "Bayden Schumann and Ethan Perry played for Port United in the CPL in 2020,'' Newman explained. "Port United had a very successful season that year despite the interruptions caused by COVID. I'd say both players were a big part of that. "Beyond that, United have always been a stern test for sides from our town, and there have been some great matches in the past. United have made a very strong start this year.' "Dixie Park is a bit of a fortress for them, so it's up to us to bring our best on the day.'' Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/4c252f93-75be-4692-989b-90e30e777958.jpg/r328_32_798_298_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg