AFL prospect Jaxon Mawson-Gulliford is hoping for a return to something like normality for this year. The 17-year-old has been named in the North Coast Force under 17 team to play in a carnival on the Central Coast in June as a prelude to the Northern NSW Championships at Coffs Harbour. This is the third season he has been named in a Force squad. At Coffs Harbour he will be aiming to make the team to play in a further representative carnival on the Gold Coast later in the year. Jaxon is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana. Jaxon admits the last couple of years have been frustrating due to COVID. Last season's carnival on the Gold Coast didn't go ahead due in part to COVID, along with scheduling concerns with the Gold Coast squad. Jaxon is also a member of the NSW under 17 Indigenous team and in the past two years he was supposed to play matches in Melbourne and Adelaide. Again, neither went ahead, the Adelaide carnival scrapped just two days before he was supposed to fly out. Jaxon has also been struck down by COVID in the last few weeks, but he says he's on the mend and is now looking forward to the start of the 2022 North Coast season this weekend. He'll again line up for the Port Macquarie Magpies first grade side and he hopes to play centre half back. RELATED: Jaxon wins North Coast under 13s best and fairest Last season's competition also came to an early conclusion when the State went into lockdown in August. "We had to beat Coffs Harbour in the last game to make the finals,'' Jaxon said. "They hadn't been beaten all year. But we smashed them, but that was our last game, because the finals were cancelled.'' Jaxon is convinced the Magpies will be among the front runners this year. "We have a lot of new players,'' he explained. "We're going to be strong for sure.'' Lismore has withdrawn from this season's competition because of the floods that devastated the area, so Casino will be Jaxon's longest road trip this year. With no senior AFL in the Manning, Jaxon and his family have had to get accustomed to travel in the past few years for playing and training after he linked with the Magpies. Jaxon plays touch football in the Taree competition in summer and was named in the Taree representative team to play in the State Junior Cup in February. This was also called off, although due to wet conditions and not COVID. Jaxon completes year 12 at Chatham High School this year. Long term, he hopes be may be able to carve out a career in AFL and the North Coast Force has a link to the Sydney Swans Academy. However, he's also looking at joining the armed services. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/7a9c27e3-3d67-41ae-93b3-17c04439d497.JPG/r7_160_2984_1842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg