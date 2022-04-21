newsletters, editors-pick-list,

WINGHAM Tigers hope to organise for their junior league club's under 16 team to play matches with the seniors to fill the void left by the inability to field an under 18 team. The Tigers informed Group Three this week they wouldn't be playing 18s due to a lack of players. This will leave seven sides in the 18s. "We only had about five players,'' club treasurer Craig Martin said. "And the numbers weren't going to improve, so we didn't want it to drag out.'' He said Wingham will field a strong under 16s this season and he added these players will graduate to 18s next year, so it won't be an protracted absence. "We'll try and organise for the the under 16s or the women's rugby league team to play on the same day as our other grades, to give us the four matches,'' Mr Martin added. The Tigers won the under 18s premiership in 2020.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/4cef4f14-7221-48ca-8179-cc4971322893.jpg/r2_19_958_559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg