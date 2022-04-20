newsletters, editors-pick-list,

OLD Bar's Holli Wheeler from St George-Illawarra has been named in a 24 strong extended squad for the Ampol Women's State of Origin rugby league match at GIO Stadium on Friday 24 June. NSW Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder from Forster selected the squad following the NRLW grand final on Sunday, April 10. "This squad has been chosen as a reward for all the players who performed well in the recent NRLW competition," Hilder said. "There is still opportunity for other players to push their claims based on their performances in the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership, and the Country v City representative match. "I'm looking forward to working with all the players when the final team is chosen next month." The Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership starts this weekend (April 23-24) while the Country/City representative match will be held in May. Wheeler, a back rower, has been a regular member of the NSW team, although she missed the 2020 season while she recovered from knee reconstruction surgery. She will play for Cronulla in the NSW premiership this year

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/81588c27-0f0f-4779-bc45-1678c993082b.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg