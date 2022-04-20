Anzac Day 2022 commemorations in Wingham

community,

Anzac Day commemorations in Wingham will be back as we traditionally know them for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. A Sunset Service is being held at The Bight Cemetery on Sunday, April 24 at 4.30pm, to commemorate the life and service of Dr Ross Hayter. On Monday, April 25 the Dawn Service will begin with the muster on the corner of Queen and Isabella Streets which will commence at the Wingham Memorial Town Hall at 5.30am. The Main Service starts with the parade taking a different route than usual due to the road closure of Farquhar Street between Bent and Primrose Streets. The parade will muster at 9am in the covered carpark behind the Wingham Services Club. The march will begin at 9.15am and travel down McCullagh Lane to Primrose Street, then to Farquhar Street and on to the Town Hall, where the service is scheduled to start at 9.45am.

