Taree VIEW Club is calling on members of the community to consider volunteering for children's education charity, The Smith Family, as part of National Volunteer Week (May 16-22).
VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) is a leading women's organisation with close to 300 clubs across Australia, all dedicated to supporting children in need with their education through The Smith Family. Members do this through community fundraising, spreading awareness, and volunteering.
Advertisement
One of the key themes for National Volunteer Week this year is about bringing people together through volunteering, which Taree club president Margaret Muldoon said is more important than ever before.
"Last year, COVID meant we couldn't have that hands-on connection with the community, which was really hard for a lot of people.
"Volunteering is a great way to get back out there, make friends, and feel like you're really making a difference to the lives of young people and their families," she said.
Members of Taree VIEW Club volunteer for The Smith Family by holding functions for raising funds. "There are many opportunities for people to help out," president Margaret Muldoon said.
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
"We are always looking for women to join us in supporting The Smith Family and we'd encourage anyone interested to get in touch and come along to our next meeting to learn more about VIEW."
The Smith Family's CEO, Doug Taylor, said that volunteers have played a vital role in delivering much-needed support for its work during a particularly disruptive period.
"It's been a tumultuous year with the impacts of COVID-19 and most recently, the devastating weather conditions across Queensland and New South Wales affecting so many Australians," Mr Taylor said.
"We are very grateful to all VIEW members for continuing to donate their time and energy throughout these times.
"And while volunteering provides a fantastic opportunity to give back, it's also about building a community and support network that makes such a positive difference to everyone involved," he added.
Anyone interested in finding out more about Taree VIEW Club contact Pattie 0427 725 412 or visit www.view.org.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.