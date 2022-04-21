More money raised for flood victims by Quota

community,

Taree Quota Club has raised more than $12,700 for the flood victims of the Northern Rivers Region. This money was raised through donations via a Quota pop up shop, bucket collections, raffles .. all the things that Quota does so well. The Lismore Flood Appeal raffle was drawn at the Hub Markets on Easter Saturday by MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin after a busy morning for Quota volunteers collecting donations at the gate and selling the last of the raffle tickets. In fact, one of the last tickets to be sold was purchased by Mrs D Taylor, which won her first prize, $200 worth of vouchers for meat and chicken donated by Eddie's Fresh Chickens and Centrepoint Gourmet Meatand Chicken. Second prize was won by Trish Comer, third by Angela O'Donnell, fourth prize by Tony Lowman, fifth by Irene Worth and the sixth prize was won by the Eather family. "Quota will be unable to continue our work without the very generous support of so many people and organisations who donate goods and services, year after year ... thank you most sincerely," Janenne Towers, president of Taree Quota said. Janenne particularly wishes to thank the following organisations for donating the prizes for the Flood Appeal Raffle: Eddie's Fresh Chickens Centrepoint Gourmet and Chicken Taree Tidy Cars Margo's Fashions, Centrepoint Arcade McKeough's Betta Electrics Wingham "And to the lady who supplied the beautiful hamper a very sincere thankyou .. you know who you are," Janenne said. Quota's next event is coming up fast. The 'Winter Wonderland of Fashion' showcasing the winter collection of Ashlea Road Boutique in Wingham and afternoon tea takes place on April 30 at St Matthews Church Hall in Bent Street, Wingham. Tickets are $25 each and are available from Ashlea Road Boutique until April 26.

