*CLIMBING Mount Everest: Very tough but it has been done. *Swimming the English Channel: Very difficult but it has been done. *Owning your owning home in Australia. Getting more difficult by the year, figures indicate. However, we own our own home, dump that it is, so it is doable. *Getting a treadmill repaired in Taree. Well nigh impossible. We've endured a frustrating couple of months. Our treadmill, which, believe it or not, we use frequently and not just as a makeshift clothesline, is on the blink. The machine is relatively new, so unlike its owner, old age isn't an issue. Everything was working fine until one day when it wasn't. Now the treadmill sits idle, not unlike its owner when he's at work. We thought it would be a relatively simple task to get it repaired. Why, we guessed, there must be hundreds of eager treadmill fixer-uppers in the area. It would be a growth industry, we guessed, given the number of people who purchased treadmills and other like fitness machines to while away time during the long and at times tedious pandemic. Unfortunately and not for the first time, we were wrong. Completely wrong. From what we can gather, there's none in the Manning or Great Lakes area. Why, even the up-market and chic Port Macquarie doesn't seem to boast a treadmill mechanic, or repairer, or whatever they're known as. With the help of a local sports store proprietor we managed to track down the only known treadmill guru within reasonable distance to Struggle Street. He's from down Newcastle way, so as can be imagined, isn't available to pop up at any given time. So we're on his list (we hope) awaiting the day when he can get here. Perhaps treadmill repairs is a business opportunity an enterprising local entrepreneur may wish to look at. However, this isn't fixing our immediate problem, which is fixing our bung treadmill. This is also having serious health consequences. Why, we haven't been to Taree parkrun for what seems like an eternity due to fading fitness levels caused by a lack of treadmill training. "Haven't seen you at parkrun lately,'' a parkrunner said to us just the other day. "At your advanced age, I just guessed you'd retired.'' We assured that it is our intention to get back to parkrunning. Just as soon as we can get back to treadmilling. So we couldn't give an exact date. Road running isn't an option. We'd need a sidestep like Brad Fittler to avoid the potholes for a start. So all we can do is wait and hope that we'll be back on our treadmill more sooner than later. But it doesn't look promising. So if anyone does know someone adept at treadmill repairs, give us a call. Please. STOP PRESS: The treadmill repairer visited Struggle Street on Thursday and it's all systems go.

