A community meeting will be held in the Lansdowne Community Hall on next Tuesday, April 26 to discuss the appalling condition of our local roads. RELATED: "If you don't live in Forster, Taree or Wingham you are forgotten about" This will be our opportunity to put to MidCoast Council our continuing concerns about the roads in our area and ask if, and when, we can expect to have something done. Robert Scott, council's director infrastructure and engineering, will be attending the meeting which commences at 6pm. MidCoast Council will be holding a "Have your say" community engagement meeting at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club to discussing a range of different items. This meeting will be held on May 3 from 6pm to 8pm. You will find details on the council website. The Anzac Day dawn service will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club commencing at 4.45am at the memorial in the club carpark, followed by breakfast in the club. The main service will be held at 11am. Those wishing to march are required to be at the club 15 minutes prior ready to form up. Lunch will be available following the service and two-up will commence at 1pm in the club auditorium. If it rains both services will be held in the club auditorium. The children from both Lansdowne and Upper Lansdowne schools have once again provided outstanding artwork which will be on display at the club. More than 70 entries for the Lansdowne Community Hall Art Exhibition have been received by the organisers. All art works are to be delivered by Wednesday, April 27 between 10am and 3pm. This will be the hall's third show and is looking like it is going to be very successful. The show will be open to the public on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. The monthly Country and Western music day will be held on Sunday, April 24 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. All walk up artists are welcome. Music starts at 11am until 4pm. Contact Jenni on 0431 347 772 for further information. The Upper Lansdowne Craft Group will be holding a Biggest Morning Tea event on May 26 at the Upper Lansdowne Hall. Further details coming soon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/85008946-a7f1-4c83-b3ea-365459893ce7.JPG/r8_0_2985_1682_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg