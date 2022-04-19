newsletters, editors-pick-list,

WINGHAM'S Mitch Barnett has gained a release from the Newcastle Knights and will play in next year's NRL competition with the New Zealand Warriors. This will be Barnett's third NRL club. He made his NRL debut with Canberra before switching to the Knights, where he is a two-time Danny Buderus Medal winner. Barnett, a back rower, had one more year to run on his current contract. He has reportedly inked a three year deal with the Warriors The Knights released this statement on Tuesday. "The nib Newcastle Knights have agreed to release Mitchell Barnett from the final year of his current contract, allowing him to take up a multi-year deal with another NRL club at the end of 2022. "Barnett's management requested approval to negotiate with other parties. "The Newcastle Knights granted permission based on the exceptional service Barnett has given to the club and the respect he has earnt since joining the Knights in June 2016. "Barnett has a remaining year on his current contract and the Knights offered an extension into 2024. However, both parties have agreed the decision to accept the other offer is the right decision for Mitch, his wife Clare and newborn son Nate. "The Knights would like to wish "Barney" and his family all the very best for the future, with everyone agreeing to make the remainder of 2022 a fitting farewell to a great clubman." Barnett, who is currently suspended, has played 115 games for the Knights. A Wingham junior, he represented Country under 18s before signing with Canberra, where he eventually played two NRL games. "The Warriors presented me with an opportunity to further my game," Barnett told Zero Tackle. "I have personal goals of playing representative football and I am also looking forward to working with Brownie (Warriors coach Nathan Brown) again. "The Warriors impressed me on and off the field which made my decision easier."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/90b2cb5a-b97e-4790-8a93-a50becccfe8f.jpg/r0_19_1148_668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg