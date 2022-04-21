sport, local-sport,

KODY Garland continues his life in the fast lane when he heads to the Wakefield Park Raceway at Goulburn this weekend for the third round of the Aussie Racing Cars Series. Garland, 21, was leading the series last year when it was called off due to states going into lockdown. This year he has switched to the TCR Australia Series, driving for the Melbourne-based Garry Rogers Motorsport Team. He'll only contest three Aussie Car rounds after competing in the first. After this weekend he'll drive at Sandown later in the year. Garland explained that he is using the Aussie Cars as fitness and to hone his skills for the TCR. He said from the start of the year that 2022 would be a learning curve for the ultra-competitive TCR. So far he's had mixed fortunes in the series. Garland drove in the TCR at Bathurst last weekend where he said some disappointing times in practice proved costly. He had 17th,16 and 21st placings in the three races and now sits in 21st place on the standings with 87 points. The leader, Tony D'Alberto, has 322 points. "But I've put a few things in the memory bank from last weekend and hopefully that'll help me in the rounds ahead,'' he said. The next round of the TCR will be at Sydney Motorsport Park at Eastern Creek from May 27 to 29.

