Taree's Memorial Clock in Fotheringham Park will be the centre of Anzac Day commemorations this year. The dawn service will commence at 5.45am with Taree RSL Sub-branch chaplain Rev Bill Green delivering the address. RELATED: Anzac commemorations across the Mid Coast Once again the New Zealand national anthem "God Defend" will be sang along with Advance Australia Fair and the Royal Anthem (God Save our Queen), at both the dawn and main service. Leading the singing will be Taree nonagenarian Hugh McCrindle, who first learnt the Maori translation of the New Zealand national anthem for Taree's 2018 Anzac Day commemoration. The main service commences at 10.30am at the memorial clock, following the parade which will muster in Macquarie Street near Taree High School and move down Macquarie Street and into Victoria Street. Master of ceremonies for the main service is Club Taree CEO Paul Allan and bugler is Liam Croker, while Biripi elder Ray Saunders will give the Welcome to Country. Students from Manning Valley Anglican College, Chatham High, Cundletown Primary, Taree High and St Clare's High have a role in the proceedings. The Anzac address will be delivered by federal MP Dr David Gillespie.

