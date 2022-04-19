sport, local-sport,

TAREE Wildcats will be looking to break their duck in the Coastal Premier League football competition when they meet Southern United tonight (Tuesday) at Boronia Park, Forster. The game was to be played last Thursday, but it was postponed as Boronia was closed due to wet weather. Taree lost the opening round fixture to Sawtell 3-1 before an understrength side was hammered 10-0 by Port United the following week. Captain-coach Shannon Hall said previously that he would have some quality players returning for this match, including Ricky Campbell, Jackson Witts and Kyle Brady. Southern go into the game with a win and a loss from the opening two games. This will also be the Ospreys first home game, with the club in its debut year in the competition. Coach Jonathon Newman said experienced Ethan Perry should get some game time in first grade tonight. He has been recovering from a hamstring injury. "Harry Ward gets his opportunity to impress in goals in first grade tonight,'' Newman added. "Callum Drane comes back into reserve grade after two and a bit weeks off following a mild concussion in round one.'' Taree is scheduled to play Bellingen at Taree on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/1353042f-2291-464e-9a70-e2bd8350eaf6.jpg/r0_51_675_432_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg