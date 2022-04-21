Tinonee Topics: what's happening on Anzac Day

community,

I hope everyone enjoyed the Easter holiday break, especially as the weather was much kinder to us; however the ground around my home and yard is still very damp underfoot. I noticed that the evenings are starting to cool off so winter is not that far off. Book launch Manning Valley Historical Society extends an invitation to all to attend their launch of three special books depicting previously untold stories and events from World War I and II which is set down for Sunday, May 1 commencing at 3.00pm at Wingham Services Club, Bent Street, Wingham. Books being launched are Rendezvous with Death - Anzac Stories of the Great War by Emeritus Professor John Ramsland OAM, Enlisting for Gallipoli by Maurie Garland and A Soldier of the 2/30th Battalion, Terry O'Rourke's War by Margaret Clark. Copies of the books will be available to purchase. The afternoon is entry fee but donations are welcome. If interested in attending please RSVP by Thursday April 28 to the Manning Valley Historical Society phone 6553 5823 or email mvhsmuseum@iinet.net.au. Historic car display John and I popped into Bunnings Taree last Saturday morning to get a few things and on the way out found a group of historic car enthusiasts displaying their pride and joy. Wasn't able to learn which group it was and some of the vehicles were leaving as we found it but we still had time to look over some fine vehicles including Holdens, Datsun, Chrysler Valiants, Ford and Austins to name a few that I recognised. Fortunately I had my camera with me so took a few pics and John enjoyed looking over the Valiants and speaking to some of the owners about their restorations. Tinonee Hall meeting Members of Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall meet last Wednesday, April 20 for their monthly meeting. A number of hall hires have been booked over the last few weeks and several of these are on a regular basis. The committee is continuing to look at the grants that come up to continue to improve the facilities that are available. Anzac Day events This coming weekend will be a busy one for service veterans as they come together to remember fallen comrades and those who fought in the numerous conflicts that Australia has been involved in over the years. The first event that Wingham RSL Sub-branch members will participate in is the Anzac Sunday church service to be held at the Wingham Uniting Church commencing at 9am, Sunday April 24. Medals are to be worn. Later that day around 4.30pm the Sunset Anzac Eve service will be conducted at The Bight Cemetery when the late Dr Ross Smith Hayter will be recognised for his service to the AIF. Anzac Day will begin with a dawn service held at Wingham Town Hall at 5.30am. Muster is at 5.15am on the corner of Queen and Elizabeth Streets. The main service will begin with a muster in the covered carpark behind Wingham Services Club at 9am. The March will take an alternative route this year due to the closure of part of Farquhar Street due to roadworks. The march will travel down McCullagh Lane to Primrose St, then to Farquhar Street and will culminate in front of Wingham Town Hall. The march will involve horses followed by the band, then veterans being transported in vehicles, the many marches with the historic fire truck belonging to Wingham Fire and Rescue bringing up the rear. If the weather is inclement bring an umbrella. We are all hoping that the weather will be kind to all of these events. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/d3e4fbc6-7dee-4c60-838e-bb4cf177c593.JPG/r12_481_5139_3378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg