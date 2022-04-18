community,

Manning Valley University of the Third Age will offer 26 courses during its second term starting Monday, May 2. The courses offer fun and enjoyable social and learning opportunities. Among them are new courses are Art as Spiritual Practice, Let's Speak Italian, Monarchs: from the Normans to the Tudors and Stage Plays to Movies. Returning courses are Ballroom Dancing, Let's Walk, Sing Together Again (formerly the Silver Tones) and Time Traveller - Spain and Portugal. Continuing courses are Art in the Gallery, Balance and Bones, Exploring Your Valley, Everyone Has a Story, French Conversation, French by ZOOM, Just Read, Music Makers, Philosophy, Play Readers, Open Forum, Table Games, Sketch Booking, Social Craft, Sunday Lunch Club, Ukulele MUGS, Ukulele SUS and Yoga. "As you can see there is something for everyone here. So many different interests are always catered for," secretary Heather McLaughlin said. Enrolments open on Tuesday, April 19 on the U3A's website manningvalley.u3anet.org.au For those who do not have internet access, enrolments will be taken in person on Thursday, April 21 from 10am to noon at Manning Uniting Church in Albert Street, Taree. Annual membership costs $20. Course fees vary from free to $20 for the term. U3A is an educational and social organisation for the 50 plus age group who are semi-retired or retired. It is a completely volunteer run organisation. Courses are run by members for other members to benefit from. For more details contact the secretary on 0425 757 641 or by email, secmanningu3a@gmail.com

