The Anzac Day Dawn Service at Old Bar will be held at Soldiers' Memorial Hall at 5.30am. Veteran marchers will form up near the Clerke Street intersection 5.20am. Marshalls will be in place to assist the public. The public will not be permitted to assemble on the streets. There will be a breakfast for veterans and the public after the service. The Anzac Day ceremony will be held on the lawn above the Taree Old Bar Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) from 12.30pm. All marchers and processing vehicles will assemble between the Old Bar heritage airfield and the playing field by 11.30am ready for commencement of the march at noon. Those marching are asked to check in with the parade commander on arrival between the airfield and the playing field. All marching groups will proceed to the end of the march near Tirriki Street before being ordered to fall out. For family and friends viewing the march, please line up along Ungala Road. A fly over has been arranged with the RAAF and should occur at 12.30pm. The field of remembrance will be assembled behind the stage, flags and cenotaph, this year containing some 280 crosses. Feel free to wander through from 11am and they will remain in place for some time after the service. The emergency vehicles will be on display for the public after the service. The SLSC will be providing a sausage sizzle on the day. Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services is offering a free two part workshop in Old Bar, 'Storytelling Through Movement'. It is for all women impacted by disasters over the past few years in this area. No experience in dance or storytelling is required. Session one is on Saturday, May 14 followed by session two on Saturday, May 21, both from 1.30pm to 3pm at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall. The facilitator will be Debbie Scarfe, dance - movement therapist. RSVP by May 11 to mvns@mvns.org.au or phone 6553 5121. Numbers are limited. After a long break due to COVID, Heartfit has commenced back at the Banyula Village Centre. It is now being conducted on Wednesday afternoons from 4pm to 5pm. Heartfit is a gentle exercise program for women and men and has been operating for many years. It is suitable for anyone, regardless of fitness level. It is conducted by Michelle Georgiou, an accredited exercise professional. The cost is only $10. Join the Heartfit classes as soon as you can. Friends from outside the village have been attending and now make up the majority of the participants. You will always be most welcome to join the classes. The organisers of the Lismore Flood Appeal event held last Sunday at Club Old Bar are over the moon at the support received. The community really came together to make the gala fundraising day a success. The children's activity area was well patronised with the jumping castle doing great business as was the face painting, hair colouring, tattoo stickers, and colouring-in contest, followed by the Easter egg hunt. Hundreds of people came throughout the day to give their support for the auction, the raffles, the sale table and also donated money. Everything auctioned, raffled and sold at the club was donated, either from individuals as well as businesses from Old Bar, Taree, Wauchope and Port Macquarie. Volunteers gave their time for children's activities, selling raffle tickets, helping with the auction, sale table, barefoot bowls and mini golf. Old Bar Men's Shed and Old Bar Lions Club once again were there for their community. Thank you to Club Old Bar as none of the above would have been possible without their 100 per cent commitment to the flood appeal. The financial results in regards to the gala day will be advised when tallied up. In addition, enough donations for five trailer loads of requested goods have been donated.

