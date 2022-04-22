newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wingham Museum's Anzac-themed display in their textiles work and exhibition room is not just a collection of uniforms - it's an interactive exhibit to learn more about our local Anzac history. Yes, there are uniforms - the museum's collection of male and female uniforms from varying wars is extensive. There is also a little bit of memorabilia on display. "Because of (the war in) Ukraine, I didn't want to have it too glorified," Robyn Greenaway, Wingham Museum's collection manager and costumes and textiles curator, said. What makes this exhibition different is the use of digital technology - videos accessible by QR code. Related: Manning's history given new life in digital documentary series The videos tell unique stories of locals involved in WWI. They are an extension of the museum's very popular Night in the Museum events, whereby, visitors could hear stories of local history told by volunteers dressed in period costume, by candlelight in the museum at night. COVID put a stop to the Night in the Museum evenings, so, like everyone else, the museum adapted. "We've got one on Hannah Pankhurst, who was a nurse in WWI and the other one that we've got is we've got John Lancelot Andrews, he died at 16 years of age in WWI," Robyn said. For both videos, volunteers dressed in costume play the roles of the people telling the story. The first is Hannah Pankhurst in a wheelchair telling her story. The second is told by John Lancelot Andrews 'mother'. "She tells the story of him joining up when he was too young," Robyn explained. Wingham Museum sets up themed displays in the exhibition room every school holiday period. If you want to see the Anzac display, you will have to be quick. The display will be pulled down after Anzac Day. "We just save (the displays) for the holidays because we can't work in our workroom!" Robyn said. Wingham Museum is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm. Admission is Adults $5, children $1 and families $10. Covered wheelchair access has been added to the side of the building to allow access to the public when exhibitions are held.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/8056f797-0596-407f-bb2f-22897d7a87fa.JPG/r0_182_2992_1872_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg