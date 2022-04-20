community,

The Hub Market is held at the Taree Showground every third Saturday of the month, coinciding with Easter Saturday this year. This is the biggest market in Taree and surrounds, and has both outdoor and undercover areas. Come along and support the stallholders selling their fresh produce, plants, craft goods, second hand items, food and drinks. Each month the markets organisers, The Manning River Lions Club, supports a different local charity with door donations! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/69a4c196-0fdb-498d-a8bc-91be8089d224.JPG/r0_138_2992_1828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg