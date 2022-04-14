news, local-news,

Brittney the French Bulldog is arguably the luckiest dog in the Hunter Valley. The 10-year-old was hit by a train near Thornton Railway Station in the early hours of April 5 and was left laying unconscious on the tracks until two good Samaritans came along. Meanwhile, her devoted mum Sue Turner was frantically searching the streets around her home after Brittney failed to come running for dinner the night before. In a stroke of luck, two railway workers, working on repairs in that area, turned up to remove what their boss said was a dead dog on the tracks. "She popped her head up and we couldn't believe she was alive," Phil Simcoe from the Goldspring Group said. "Anything we've ever found on the tracks before was dead - kangaroos, sheep, wombats, dogs - anything hit by a train never survives." Also in the news: Mr Simcoe and his colleague Kosta Gannis, of Gannis Civil in Sydney, were 500 metres from Thornton Vet Clinic so they took the dog there for treatment. Brittney had a gash above her eye and was bleeding from her nose and mouth. When Mrs Turner got the call from the clinic she couldn't believe her precious girl had been hit by a train. She heard a train while searching the neighbourhood around the same time Brittney is believed to have been hit. "I was frantically running with two broken ribs and I was yelling. I was running around the fence lines thinking where on earth could my girl go," she said. "I kept searching all night." The coal lines were out of service that day with a rail shutdown providing a stroke of luck for the canine. "There was one fifth of the train activity on those lines that day. She was quite lucky," Mr Simcoe said. "She was beside the tracks on the coal line when we found her. We were going to do a job right where she was that morning so there's no doubt that we would have found her. We're so happy she is okay." Mrs Turner said there were no holes or gaps in the backyard where Brittney could have escaped. She believes the canine was taken from the yard and escaped her captors somewhere near the railway line. "There's no way the dogs can get out," she said. "I believe someone took her and that's how she ended up on the railway tracks trying to find her way home." As a result of the ordeal Brittney suffered a gash and internal bruising.

