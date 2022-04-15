Disaster preparedness funding for two local projects

Funding for two local projects through the federal government's Preparing Australian Communities Program for natural disaster preparedness was announced on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Club Old Bar is to receive $689,892 for new roofing, air conditioning, solar panels, a relocatable building, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, relocating the bowls room outside, and a new playground. Club Old Bar was used as an evacuation centre during the November 2019 bushfires. MidCoast Council has been granted $296,289 to employ a community education officer to work with at risk community groups to raise awareness of disaster preparedness.
Old Bar was cut off when bushfires threatened the area in November, 2019. Club Old Bar was the evacuation centre during the crisis. Photo: Nicholas Brooks
