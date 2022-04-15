Disaster preparedness funding for two local projects

news, local-news,

Funding for two local projects through the federal government's Preparing Australian Communities Program for natural disaster preparedness was announced on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Club Old Bar is to receive $689,892 for new roofing, air conditioning, solar panels, a relocatable building, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, relocating the bowls room outside, and a new playground. Club Old Bar was used as an evacuation centre during the November 2019 bushfires. MidCoast Council has been granted $296,289 to employ a community education officer to work with at risk community groups to raise awareness of disaster preparedness.

