FISHING has picked-up in the river, but outside angling has still been poor. Good bream are being caught from the river wall and the spur at Manning Point. The last of the run-in and the first of the run-out is the best time to fish. Yabbies, mullet prices and mullet gut will all take fish. There are still plenty of flathead in the system and they are taking cut baits, soft plastics and hard-bodied lures. Tailor are still on the bite on the beaches but they are only small - 500 grams gilled and gutted. Outside anglers have been catching plenty of snapper up on the hard bottom, but no other fish have been biting. When the rain departs and the north-east winds start to blow, fishing should come back to normal.

