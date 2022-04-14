Easter is a beacon for hope and new beginnings

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Vera Demertzis, a senior journalist with the Southern Highland News, today shares with us about growing up Greek Orthodox and what Easter means to her. Who doesn't love the Easter break? For those who don't work in healthcare or retail (or any kind of weekend or shift work), it's four days off to enjoy good food, good company, head to church for those who celebrate, or get away for a few days. Now for me, Easter is a little different. Easter holds a special place in my heart. I love attending church during the Easter period and I love what it represents; sacrifice, resurrection and hope. From a religious point of view, Easter is about the death and resurrection of Christ. It's about new beginnings, and hope. And really, when you think about it, we could all benefit from a new beginning. The last few years have been tough on all of us. We've had droughts, bushfires, floods, COVID, and war. Now more than ever, we need to hold onto hope and start afresh. Here's hoping the Easter long weekend provides all with a reminder of the value of family and loved ones - not just for special occasions, but year-round. No matter what faith you belong to, or even if you don't belong to any - take the time to spend it with your family and friends, eat good food, laugh and enjoy a well-earned break. More importantly here's hoping the Easter weekend provides all with a reminder of the value of family and loved ones - not just for special occasions, but year-round. Hold the ones you love close, savour the highlights in life and let's look to the future with new hope. Furthermore keep an eye out for the positives in life. Here's hoping for a bright future, Vera Demertzis ACM journalist

