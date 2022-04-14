sport, local-sport,

WET weather has again ruled out Southern United's first home game of the Coastal Premier League football season. The Ospreys were due to meet Taree Wildcats at Boronia Park at Forster tonight (Thursday, April 14) in first and reserve grade, however, the fields are closed. Southern United's opening fixture against Boambee on Saturday, April 2 was transferred to a synthetic surface pitch at Coffs Harbour when the Tuncurry complex was unplayable following weeks of torrential rain. All CPL second round fixtures were also played on the synthetics at Coffs Harbour as part of the Super Round. Southern United will play Port United at Dixie Park, Port Macquarie on Saturday, April 23, with the next home game planned for April 30 against Port Saints. Taree is drawn to host newcomers Bellingen at Omaru Park on Saturday, April 23.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/1df211e0-c320-4933-894c-fc2071b44a58.jpg/r20_137_1119_758_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg