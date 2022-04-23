Plastics recycle project brings the team together

news, local-news,

Teamwork, skills development and a chance to help the environment is behind a new plastics recycling project taking place in Gloucester. Individual Ability Supports (IAS) Gloucester has recently launched its 'Precious Plastic - reclaiming value' project after a success bid for $10,000 of grant funding through the Aurizon Community Giving Fund. The not-for-profit disability support service provider has purchased a three-in-one upcycling machine to help turn used plastic containers and lids into new products. The compact machine, that shreds clean plastic, melts it down, then injects it into a mold, is the brainchild Australian native Carlos Steenland, who founded the social enterprise, loop2cycle. After coming across lots of plastic waste in the water while sailing across south east Asia, he was determined to make a recycling machine that would fit onboard his yacht. On Tuesday, March 29, Carlos paid a visit to the IAS staff and clients in Gloucester, to help give them a few tips on how to get the most out of the machine they'd installed in the shed on their property located on the corner of Church and Hume Street. Carlos showed them a range items that are already being made by the machine all over the world; things like board game pieces, plant pots, hair combs, bag clips, rulers and even door knobs. "Twenty to 30 different products can be made on one machine," Carlos explained. He spoke about the projects he's involved with in Malaysia, where he now lives, where global cosmetic and skin care companies are recycling product packaging to make new items like soap dishes and hair stakes to sell. "It's about taking products from the industry and making new products for the industry," he said. It all comes down to the mould, with items produced only limited to the imagination. Carlos already has a project in mind for IAS Gloucester. "Cutlery handles," he showed them. With the special mold, they will be making handles to fit recycles forge steel knives and forks. According to IAS Gloucester service coordinator Kim Hall, the project has been motivated by a couple of factors. "One is being to provide an opportunity for the people we support to get involved with a project that will teach them new skills, provide a sense of teamwork, give them worthwhile work and bring joy," Kim said. "Our other motivator is of course to reduce the amount of plastic going into landfill daily." So far IAS has been collecting certain types of plastic from various Gloucester businesses. Then it's all hands on deck to clean the items, remove any labels and place them in sorting bins. Sorting the plastic into the different numbers (2, 4, 5 and 6) is vital. If they get mixed in a batch, that plastic is no longer recyclable. So long as they stick to one type per batch, their finished products can also be recycled. Once the team gets some practise in, they'll be ready for production, Kim said. Did you know? Loop2cycle manufactures small upcycling machines that allow communities to convert no-value, single-use plastic waste into high-value quality consumer products ready for sale. Diverting plastic, from pollution to product, around the world. Loop2cycle is dedicated to gifting 50 per cent of its business profit toward ensuring that its machines are provided to underprivileged communities in need. For more information, visit https://loop2cycle.com/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/f2ddfd85-7011-4b1c-9eb9-6441c4114dc5.JPG/r265_733_5504_3693_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg