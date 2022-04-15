newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kelvin Gregory's fame keeps rising after being invited as a guest speaker at the Cessnock City Seniors Festival. Gloucester's well-known stockmen's road to celebrity status began after being cast in a Treechange Films production as part the third season of the Fearless Films series. The premise of the series is all about 'seniors who are anything but retired', a persona that Kelvin embodies. His film focuses on his passion for horsemanship, the sport of campdrafting and his mentoring of young and upcoming stockmen and women. Kelvin was centre stage on Wednesday, April 6 at the Cessnock Performing Arts Centre for a live question and answer session after the viewing of all five films from the Fearless series. RELATED: Gloucester's Kelvin Gregory stars in Treechange Films latest documentary Treechange Films director, Anne Keen joined Kelvin on stage to talk about the youth he's mentored over the years and how his life has changed since the film when was released online. "I've been contacted by people I haven't heard from in 30 years," Kelvin said. He spoke about one of the "young ones" that he had mentored many years ago, who now runs ranch in America, that had seen the film and made sure that his mother got in contact with Kelvin. Anne told the audience that after her and Kelvin had done a live-cross with the Channel Ten morning show, Studio Ten, Kelvin was contacted by The Project (another Channel Ten program). They sent a producer to the Gregory's property in Bretti for a two day film shoot about Kelvin's mentoring. Kelvin also gave the audience a brief history of the uniquely Australian sport of campdrafting. "It's the skills that are used on the farm," he said. Anne explained a little bit about what the sport of campdrafting looks like today, and how the use of a horse on steep, rocky properties like Kelvin's is necessary as quadbikes can be far too dangerous on certain terrain. Another special guest was invited on stage. The young mentoree from the film, Lachlan Sansom, also joined Kelvin and Anne to talk about what Kelvin is like as a mentor. The Fearless Films series is presented by Screenworks and Feros Care. To watch Kevlin's film, visit the Treechange Films YouTube channel.

