THE Gloucester combination of Aaron Kelly, who subbed for Joe Pfiefer and Jason Cassidy are off to the State finals in June after their tense win in the Zone 11 bowls Champion of Champion pairs. They defeated Warren Cocksedge and Bob Hagan from Leagues 17-13 in the final. The match began with Gloucester taking an early, but narrow lead, before scoring a 3 on the fifth end to make the lead 6-1. This really spurred the Leagues team into action, and they hit back with a massive score of 5 to tie thing up at 6-6. Gloucester then scored a couple of singles, then dropped a 1, and it was 8-7. Gloucester were not to be denied, and opened the game right up, winning 5 ends in succession, and blew the lead out to 14-7. Leagues then came back with a 1, but Gloucester then scored on the next four ends. They were only singles, but this really applied some scoreboard pressure at 17-8, and just the three ends to play. The Gloucester boys were both playing well, and the team from Leagues just could not come up with the answers. Leagues did manage to score 5 shots over those last three ends to tighten up the final margin, but, needing a 6 on the final end to tie the score, it was all just a bridge too far. This was a great win by representatives of one of the smaller clubs in the zone.

