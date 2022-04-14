comment,

THIS is not good. Our end is nigh. We foresee a fiery finale for this correspondent. And all because of a training assessment we failed at work last Friday. Indeed, Friday was a difficult day. We failed no less than three tests in one day. We haven't managed that feat since we sat for the HSC in 1978. At least we got one of 'em right the second time we tried, so we no longer have to worry about tripping over hazards. Why, if we see a pile of papers on the floor we know now to step around them. We don't really know what we would have done if we hadn't taken the test, or module, or whatever the thing is called. Tumble over recklessly placed pile of papers we suppose. However, we're sorry to say that we're a failure at fire and evacuation. Twice we had a crack at it but came up short of the necessary pass mark, although the second time we came agonisingly close. Memories of 1978 came flooding back and we've had several sleepless nights since. We can still recall the horror of being totally befuddled by whatever exam we were attempting. Geography in particular caused us angst, but it was one of many. So apart from a couple of belated driving tests, we'd done our best to sidestep exams in the decades since. That was until last week's Fateful Friday (FF). We're already having visions of a distraught Old Granny Editor Bell (OGEB), at our funeral sometime in the future. This will be after we end up toast following our failure to leave a burning building, due to our complete lack of fire and evacuation smarts. "If only,'' she'll sob. "I'd told him what PEEP means. He'd still be with us today. "I thought he knew where our evacuation exits and egress paths were. Apparently not, for he just kept working away at his computer as the flames engulfed. He was particularly adept at avoiding hazards, so he should have made it out without worry.'' However, we can see her mood improving. RELATED: Chatham daze "At least I won't have to read his stupid column again.'' We also had two COVID tests last Friday - one at the old drive-in as well as a Rapid thingo at Struggle Street. Both came back negative, which is a good thing, although we suppose we can add them to our list of negative results for the day. Five failed tests on one Friday. Surely that must be some sort of record. Maybe we should get a Sportstar of the Week nomination, for we could do with 50 bucks from Iguana. But this is not over. Not by a long way. Dammit, we're going to study hard over the Easter break. Come Monday we'll be alright (to borrow from Jimmy Buffet). We'll be a walking fire and evacuation encyclopedia and we'll pass that test. We're determined to right this wrong.

