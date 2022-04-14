newsletters, editors-pick-list,

GOAL keeper Matt Pullen will be back in the blue when he represents NSW over 34s at the Australian Masters Hockey Championships at the Gold Coast in September. "I last played for NSW in under 17s and it's always been my ambition to get selected again. But it's has taken a few years,'' Pullen, 36, laughed. He is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana. He was nominated by Tigers Hockey Club. Pullen gained selection following the State championships played at Nepean last weekend. He was a member of the Manning Valley side that finished third in B division. He was shadow reserve for NSW last season so figured he'd be in the mix for the State team this year. Pullen was reasonably happy with his form at the championship. "It was a bit of a mixture of relief and excitement when I found out I'd been selected,'' he said. The State squad will meet for a training camp in August. Pullen admits he doesn't know how NSW rate in comparison with the other states. "They didn't play last year because of COVID, so it's a bit of an unknown,'' he said. Pullen is in goal for Tigers in the Mid Coast League to start next week. This will involve three sides from the Manning and two from Port Macquarie-Hastings. He agreed that Manning club Sharks will be the favourites. RELATED: Tigers and Chatham meet in division one final "But we should go alright,'' Pullen added. "We'll have a fairly young side and there's a lot of talent there.'' He started playing hockey in the Manning juniors with Taree West. Pullen made the switch to Tigers when he was about 13. "I was going to play C-grade with Taree West and there was a spot with Tigers available in B-grade,'' he explained. "So I thought that was a better opportunity for me to improve my hockey.'' He eventually forced his way into top grade and has been there ever since. Pullen was a regular member of Manning Valley rep sides for a number of years, but work and family commitments saw him step away a couple of seasons back. However, once he became eligible for Masters be put his hand up for selection. "Masters is always a good weekend away,'' he explained. "Matt's one of the best goal keepers I have ever coached,'' Tigers coach Tony Lewis said. That's hefty praise, given that Lewis has also coached extensively at State level. Pullen said he intends playing hockey for a few years yet. "While I'm enjoying it I'll keep going,'' he said. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/857e5a24-180e-491d-add2-7f1e4b1098bf.JPG/r8_160_2985_1842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg