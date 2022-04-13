When is Australia's 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff?

This is branded content.
It was yet more heartbreak for Australia as they failed to secure an automatic qualification spot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. When will be know if the Socceroos will be heading to Qatar for the World Cup Finals via a play-off victory?
Knowing that their fate was never in their own hands, the Aussies simply had to win and beat top side Saudi Arabia in order to put pressure on Japan in second.
However, with Japan taking on bottom side Vietnam, the Socceroos knew that automatic qualification would always be unlikely, and so it proved to be. Japan defeated Vietnam 1-0 courtesy of an early Junya Ito goal, with the Japanese dominating their opponents.
For Australia, Japan's result never really became important, with the side unable to break down Saudi Arabia. Indeed, insult was added to injury in the 65th minute as Salem Al-Dawsari netted a penalty to end Australia's hopes of reaching the World Cup without having to go through the playoffs.
Honestly, it would have been harsh on Saudi Arabia or Japan if either had missed out on an automatic spot. Seven wins each for the two saw them end a long way clear of Australia, who only managed to snare four wins in 10 attempts.
Now, Australia faces a daunting task as they take on the United Arab Emirates in the fourth round on June 7, hoping that they have enough to defeat the side that finished in third in the Third Round Group A table.
For Australia, it is now three defeats in a row, while they only have one win in their last seven, with their current form very worrying going into the playoffs.
The UAE faced a similarly tortuous route to the playoffs, finishing 11 points behind South Korea and 13 behind Iran. Indeed, the UAE only won three of their 10 games, and they only managed to score seven goals along the way.
This match will not be straightforward for Australia, regardless of the fact that the UAE only have one win in their last three. It is worth noting that their last game saw them defeat second-placed South Korea 1-0, although they may have taken their foot off the gas knowing their place at the World Cup was already secured.
For the Aussies, their mission is clear. They must defeat the UAE in a one-off game before then taking on a South American side in the intercontinental playoffs. This match is also scheduled for June, with Australia knowing they must be far better if they want to have a chance of causing a big upset at this year's World Cup.
Fortunately for Australia, playoff matches do not always go to form, with one-off knock out games doing strange things to teams and players.
The Australian players will know that a good performance against the UAE will put them within touching distance of the World Cup, although there will be plenty of twists and turns in each game if they are to snatch their place at football's biggest tournament.
