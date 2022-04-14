newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE first major works in more than a decade will be carried out on the criterium track at Taree Recreation Ground this year. Manning Cycle Club has received a $240,000 Regional Sport Facility Grant from the State Government to resurface sections of the track and also improve disability access to the facility. The track was opened in 2010 The club uses the track for training all year round and competition during the criterium season in summer, with racing conducted on Wednesday evenings. However, club treasurer Scott Crawford said it is a community facility. "It's amazing, I come down here most days a week and you see young mothers walking with their babies in prams here, kids learning to ride their bikes and scooters, people walking their dogs or running. It's a great facility and it's safe.'' Mr Crawford hopes the work will completed before the next criterium season. He explained that wet weather can cause problems for club events due to what he described as a 'really sharp hairpin turn.' "The cyclists travel too quickly so it's too dangerous, so we don't race in the wet.'' Mr Crawford said the funding will fix that problem. "Part of the briefing to the contractor will be to put a bit more banking on the turn. Some of the problem there is subsidence and the banking will alleviate that,'' Mr Crawford continued. Mr Crawford said the track's surface has deteriorated in sections due at first to the drought, then to the heavy rains in the past two years. Sections of the track were submerged during the 2021 floods. He said MidCoast Council has carried out maintenance on the track's surface over the years but he added that this funding will provide a more permanent answer. The club currently has a membership of around 100, with riders currently contesting road races. In 2019 the club's headquarters at Taree Recreation Ground was officially opened. Manning Cycle Club has a history stretching back more than 60 years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/ef9279bf-be45-498b-b9b1-0e2255e7399a.jpg/r1_18_1137_660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg