Tinonee Topics: farewell to Muriel Adair

Apologies once again To my readers that noticed I didn't have a column in last week's paper it was because hubby John and I had to make a dash to Queensland aboard a Qantas Dash 8 aircraft from Port Macquarie to Brisbane Airport to do a stint of grandparent duties. Many thanks to our neighbour Bryson who drove us up there - luckily we made it without too much water blocking our way. We had hoped to catch up with our daughter-in-law Sharona, who herself was making an interstate flight to see her dad who had taken seriously ill and had been flown from Marble Bar to Perth for major surgery and treatment, but we missed her by about 20 minutes and we were met by son Andrew. We hadn't seen the grandkids since last July and we were surprised to see how they had grown. We spent most of the time on the home front until school finished on Friday of the first week for the holidays but did get in a visit to the Gold Coast to enjoy some prawns, fish and chips at Peter - The Fisherman's establishment - a very popular place with locals and visitors alike. Whilst in Queensland we caught up with friends and former Tinonee residents, Judy and Graeme Geary and spent a pleasant couple of hours with them. As Andrew had holiday time off from work from Friday, April 9 we were able to be relieved of our duties as we both have commitments coming up during the next week or so. Farewell to Muriel Adair Unfortunatel,y being away, I was unable to be able to assist the Tinonee Hall ladies who prepared the afternoon refreshments following the well attended celebration of Muriel's life which was conducted by local celebrant Debbie Steber. Muriel had a long connection to Tinonee having grown up, schooled and spent many of her later married years in Tinonee, and was well known for her community involvement. Easter break I hope everyone will enjoy the Easter break and take care on the roads and waterways. There will not be a Good Friday service or Easter Sunday Church service at St Luke's but services will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Wingham on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday at 10am. Anzac Day Local Anzac Day services have been conducted in the Manning District schools prior to the holiday break. It is hoped that this year the weather will remain fine for the services due to take place, from the Anzac Day Dawn Service to the main services in both Wingham and Taree areas and that the school children can be part of this very important day when we remember all those service persons who served and in some cases gave their lives for our country. Lest we Forget. The Wingham Sub-branch Auxiliary ladies are currently selling badges and tokens in Wingham Plaza to assist the work of the RSL Veterans Services. Congratulations to walkers Well done and congratulations to friends Ron and Lesley Irwin on their wonderful achievement of raising in excess of $5800 for their Voyager Challenge Walk of more than 82 kilometres despite the unfavourable weather conditions during March and April. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

