community,

Taree VIEW Club marked International Women's Day with a function at Harrington Waters Golf Club on Tuesday, April 12. The club was forced to cancel its planned International Women's Day function at Harrington on March 8 due to weather. VIEW, which stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, is a network of close to 300 clubs and more than 14,000 women throughout Australia. It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities, and develop lasting friendships - all while supporting the work of children's education charity, The Smith Family. Anyone interested in becoming a member of Taree VIEW Club can call Pattie 6552 5412 or 0427 725 412 or visit www.view.org.au for further information. The club's next meeting will take place at Club Taree, Wingham Road, Taree 10.30am on April 26, RSVP Friday, April 22 Coral 6552 6568 or 0418 468 946.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/9551724d-6d0d-4963-aecf-a36ca412e15d.JPG/r0_63_2992_1753_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg