The Lansdowne Fishing Club will have its Easter raffles on Thursday, April 14 from 5pm with 20 meat trays, 20 seafood trays, and $100 worth of Easter eggs. The drawing of the Easter bunny basket will be held following the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club's raffles. Then there will be live music with No Principles performing some great music for everyone's entertainment. Because Friday is Good Friday and is a public holiday, there will be no raffles and Saturday night raffles will also not be held. Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club's Country Music Day will be held on Sunday, April 24 from 11am to 4pm. Go along and have some fun and enjoy the music. Everyone is welcome, contact Jenni 0431 347 772 or the Club 6556 7280 for further information. Entry is a gold coin donation. The fishing club's planned family weekend outing was cancelled due to the bad weather. A trivia night is being organised at the Upper Lansdowne Hall which will be held on Saturday evening, April 30. The fun will commence at 6pm. Tickets can be had by booking on their hall website or by paying on the night at the door. If you are attending, please confirm by emailing kobfarn104@gmail.com with numbers and if your payment has been made. It is $15 per ticket but take along extra cash with you because there will be some fun games throughout the night and there will be a great supper that you will have to make a donation for. It will be a fundraising night with all proceeds going to Lismore flood relief via Flood Help Northern Rivers. Please take along either a savoury or sweet dish or two for supper. There will be judging on who will win the best dish of the night. The Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade's crew are taking time out to spend Good Friday with their Coopernook community. They will be giving out Easter eggs for the children of Coopernook starting at the park at 5pm on April 15. Listen for the siren. Make sure you go along and say hi. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

