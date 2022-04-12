Surfers enjoy swell at Crowdy Head | Photos

community,

While the surfing world turns its attention to the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach in Victoria, local breaks were providing boardriders with plenty to keep them happy on Tuesday, April 12. Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin captured some of the action at Crowdy Bay yesterday. On the weather front, conditions should clear over the next couple of days with cloudy but fine days forecast for the holiday long weekend and a daytime top of between 24 and 27 degrees. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

