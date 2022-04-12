12.4 bowls notes

sport, local-sport,

Wingham THE club singles game between Greg Bartlett and Roo Hancock went for 33 ends with 22 of those being single shot results. Six ends were equal scores with Roo winning 17 of those with one dead end. On the 29th end Roo held a 6 shot advantage and looked good for victory. However the 'tide' changed with Greg winning the remaining ends and being behind a shot on the 32 end and then picking up 3 shots to take the game 26-24. In another marathon encounter of 32 ends Rex Dawson (the younger) came up against Col Hinton with the same score result of the prior game 26-24. Col led except for the 1st and final end and for 7 ends Rex remained on 9 shots with Col leading by 13 shots on the 22nd end. It was then that Col faded with Rex picking up multiple end results and the final 3 ends went to Rex with 3 shots on each to take the game. Col Watson progresses with his 25-20 victory over Laurie Mullen who gave his opponent some worrying times up to the 12th end when the score favoured Laurie 12-9. Hunter Payton accounted for Mark Hammond 25-19 over 26 ends. Mark did lead for 13 ends and was shot behind on the 24th end with Hunter finishing the game off with 4 shots on the final end. Ron Mowday had a good 26-11 win over Kev Coles who got within 2 shots on the 11th end but then faded with Ron taking control of the game. Tom Moore had a resounding victory over Greg Cuttance 25-5. Taking home the spoils ibn Saturday social were George Sinclair, Eric Pereira and Graeme Cunningham with their +13 win against Snow Trenchard and Tim Richardson. Greg Bartlett with another victory in Wednesday social and had Eric Pereira and Tom Stephens with him to get a big +19 win against Col Hinton, Greg Cuttance with Tom as swinging lead. Paul Roach and Jason Everingham took home the money by defeating Glen Kelly and Ryan Allen with a +7 result in Friday nominated pairs. Jim Gillogly Old Bar Beach MINOR singles are underway with 3 games played during the week. Greg Hart d Mark Rich; Col Morley d Lloyd Downey and Peter Linsdell d John Wagener. Friday social 3 rinks only saw M Rich, C Piper, H Phillips d K Simmonds, J / D Brandt; E Hayward, E Parmeter, R Piper d G Gilmour, P Crane, M Northam; W Beeby, B Derbyshire, L Pritchard d I Michie, A Bissex, G Gallagher. Saturday social saw W Beeby, T Smith d T Wisemantle, T Hill; H Phillips, D Webster d T Andrews, J Webster; S Russell, G Gallagher d H Coleman,. M Northam; E Parmeter, C Morley d G Hart,& B Baker; J McArthur, L Pritchard d M Rich, M Ladmore. Monday social was cancelled in memory of our long-time and respected member John Lambert. Our thoughts are with Gloria and family. The jackpot system is proving popular with our members. It is conducted on all social bowls days and is open to visitors. Prizemoney starts at $100 and jackpots $20 each week if not won. It is run on the 3 separate Social days.Juniors are most welcome and have a heavily-discounted membership fee. New to the game or need a brush up? Then take advantage of our free coaching Saturday morning with Lindsay, Les and Kevin.- Bob Baker Taree Leagues BOWLERS with a pennant grading of 4, 5 ,6 o r7 are invited to a tournament involving 3-bowls pairs on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19. First prize will be $1000. Clubs have been sent fliers and first in names in will get priority. The final of the club triples was decided. The team of John Beach (snr), Damien Pennings and John Beach (jnr) had a good win over Fay O'Mahony, Ian McCarthy and Jeremy Watson. Well done to all the finalists for this event In the zone champion of champion singles, Warren Cocksedge has received a bye in the first round and will contest the quarter-final at 1pm on April 23. Members are advised that major singles this year will be played to a total of 25 rather than 31 in line with NSWBA conditions of play. This year's Birthday carnival which, played from July 25 to July 29, will have the same format as previous years which includes women's pairs on Wednesday. Prizemoney at this stage will be the same as for the Friday mixed pairs. Unfortunately at the moment we are having trouble with a new phone extension. Urgent matters can be phone to bowls secretary Greg Campbell on 0423 7514 929. Social: Saturday, April 2 winners Bill Martin and Bob Bruce. Runners-up Steve Phillips and Steve Crain. Peter Mason Club West THIS week's report is a "Claytons" report. That is; it is a report you have when you don't have a real report to report on! For those who may be unaware, the Club West Men's bowls report is generated weekly; but only after a collection of data, and collaboration with my good mate and legendary Club West bowls organiser, Roberto Piper. I was unfortunately very late home from work (not widely appreciated, but occasionally I do some actual work), so for this week, I was unable to catch up with Roberto due to the lateness of the hour. Many will know of course that Robert is an extremely early riser (something I cannot personally comprehend), but with that in mind, my hesitation in choosing not to visit him at such a late hour, was based primarily on the fact that I did not wish to risk seeing him dressed in nothing more than his designer undies! Some things in life are perhaps best left "unseen". PS: Robert's undies aside, thanks to president Steve Burgess for our enjoyable post match "chew the fat" session after what was a great game of bowls last weekend also involving 93-year-old Ronny Barnard and club legend Errol Ruprecht. Just as enjoyable was the comedic genius displayed by our Club West (and possibly soon to be) TV mega-star, Mark "Crispy" Crisp on the adjacent rink. The diversity of talent both on and off the green at Club West is indeed impressive. For those who might like to come out and experience a game of social bowls at West on Wednesdays or Saturdays, give Roberto Piper a ring on 0499 856 136. Visitors as always will be made most welcome. JB Chesty Mitchell Memorial Day THE Mid North Coast Men of League Foundation committee will conduct the annual Chesty Mitchell Memorial bowls day at Taree Leagues and Sports Club on Sunday, May 1. This will start at 10am with triples for format of play. Cost will be $75 per team. Former Balmain star Terry Regan will be a special guest at the function. Players will be encouraged to wear their favourite NRL team's colours. For further details contact Greg Campbell on 6552 2764 or Brian Atherton on 0427 523 818. Desperate Dolphins By Phil Wilkins Player roll calls have revealed no new identities in the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins' rugby union ranks this autumn, but with the team's first Kennards Hire premiership game against the Manning River Ratz programmed for May14, players unsure of their futures should settle their minds with all possible speed. The loss of the Wauchope Thunder from the competition was a serious blow, as was the exodus of the Old Bar Clams, twice premiership winners in the prosperous years of Darren Drury and Richard Crook. A growing population in the seaside population had led to dreams of the Clams enjoying a revival. Regrettably, it was not to be. Undoubtedly, the reduction of the Lower Mid North Coast competition to three clubs - Taree's Manning River Ratz, the Wallamba Bulls, of Nabiac, and the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins - has had an enormously damaging impact on the attitude of local rugby players, present-day, retired and would-be players. Putting it bluntly. The Dolphins are desperate for players or they will go to the wall as have Wauchope and Old Bar.