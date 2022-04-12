news, local-news, COVID-19, coronavirus, hospital, health, cases, NSW

THE HUNTER New England Health (HNEH) district has recorded 2068 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm Monday afternoon - the most of any health district in the state. Of the new cases, 452 were from PCR tests with 1616 positive rapid antigens tests. There are currently 90 COVID-19 positive patients in hospitals across the health district including three in intensive care. HNEH saw an increase from the previous reporting period in both new positive cases and hospitalisations - which were 1832 and 74 respectively. The updated figures came as NSW recorded 15,334 new cases and 11 deaths, including one from the Central Coast. There are 1584 COVID positive patients receiving treatment in hospitals across the state with 70 in ICU. Of the state's new cases, 9915 came from positive rapid antigen tests and 5419 came from PCR testing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/3aa68cf7-f10d-478c-82cd-ec6f8bfffa5e.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg