Join a yarn up to help develop MidCoast Aboriginal Action Plan

The MidCoast community is being invited to 'yarn ups' in Taree, Gloucester, Forster and Hawks Nest to help develop the MidCoast Aboriginal Action Plan. MidCoast Council has been working with communities to develop an Aboriginal Action Plan for our region. The Action Plan aims to support, strengthen, enrich and celebrate our Aboriginal community and will promote improved outcomes for Aboriginal people. Your feedback is important to make sure the strategies align with local Aboriginal community needs. "We are happy with the survey responses and attendance at the pop-ups we held across the region, however, due to extreme weather and COVID restrictions we had to cancel some of our engagements," said council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell. "We want to strengthen our relationship with all local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and give all residents the opportunity to participate." There's still an opportunity to join a yarn up session which will focus on identifying solutions to the issues raised during the consultation with community. Yarn ups will take place from 11am - 1.30pm at: For more information and to register to join a yarn up session at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/aboriginal-action-plan. You can also speak to council's Aboriginal community development officer, Hannah, on 7955 7851.

