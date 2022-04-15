news, local-news,

Friday, April 8 saw the 'sparkling' opening night of the Great Lakes Art Society's 40th annual Open Exhibition and sale at the Forster Gallery in Lake Street. New records were set with more than 335 works of art from 145 separate artists. COVID lockdowns ensured the artists had lots of time to be creative; some even had to cope with navigating flooded streams to get their work delivered on time! More than 160 exhibitors, guests and visitors enjoyed an evening of art loving, buoyed by wine and canapes, and then warmly congratulated the winners in seven categories as well as three categories for the youth awards. Judge, Alice Palmer, who is preparing for her own New York exhibition later this year, said she was overwhelmed by the quality and diversity of the art on show. Generous cash awards were sponsored by a number of local businesses and were a major drawcard for artists from Brisbane, Port Macquarie, Newcastle, the Central Coast and Sydney. The society thanked Ray White Real Estate, Stacks the Law Firm, Forster, Big4 Caravan Park Forster, Bruce White Orthopaedics, Forster Bowling Club, Lakes and Ocean Hotel, Quota Forster/Tuncurry and the Lions Club of Forster for supporting fine arts in Great Lakes. The Forster Gallery in Lake Street (opposite the YMCA) is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm for the duration of the exhibition, April 9 to May 1. Take time to visit this major exhibition and be amazed at the standard of work on show. While you are there, put a vote in for the People's Choice Award. Visit forstergallery.org for details of upcoming exhibitions.

