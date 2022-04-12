newsletters, editors-pick-list,

AN otherwise successful season had a disappointing conclusion for St George Illawarra NRLW star Holli Wheeler from Old Bar. Saints were upset 16-4 by Sydney Roosters in the grand final played at Redcliffe after leading 4-0 at the break. The Red V went into the game the $1.50 favourites after dropping just one game during the competition-proper. Wheeler, a back rower, will now concentrate on playing for Cronulla in the NSW Women's Premiership while she hopes to retain her place in the NSW side for the State of Origin clash against Queensland to be played in Canberra on Friday, June 24. NSW will again be coached by Forster's Kylie Hilder. "If my form holds up, hopefully Kylie will pick me again,'' Wheeler said last week. She said making the Australian Jillaroos team for the World Cup in England in October/November would be a 'dream come true'. However, she said this is a long way off yet, with players having to negotiate the State competition and then the next NRLW competition expected to start in September. Sunday was technically the conclusion of the 2021 competition as it had to be postponed twice due to COVID-19 restrictions. Wheeler, 32, also indicated that retirement is a long way off yet. "I didn't start playing rugby league until I was 27 so if my body holds up, I'm sure I have a few more years left in me yet,'' she said. RELATED: Holli in St George team to tackle Roosters "Look at Kylie (Hilder), she was playing State of Origin when she was 44.'' Wheeler added that it is an 'exciting time' for the NRLW, with two more sides to be added in 2023. Wheeler missed the 2020 season after rupturing her ACL in the Perth Nines played in February of that year, but made a successful comeback in 2021. While the grand final result wasn't the one Wheeler had hoped for, it was better news for Hilder, who was an assistant coach with the Roosters and interchange prop Tayla Predebon from Gloucester. Predebon is in her first season of the NRLW. She's also expected to play with the Central Coast Roosters in the State league. Predebon represented Country against City last year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/64b1cd9d-a989-49a0-af77-3d02c872072c.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg