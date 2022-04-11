news, local-news,

Manning Great Lakes Police have urged shoppers to be vigilant with their personal belongings after a purse was stolen from a shopping trolley over the weekend. About 4pm on Sunday, April 10, an elderly woman had completed her shopping within the Taree Central shopping centre. Police say she was pushing a trolley containing her shopping and handbag when she was approached by a number of young persons. "One of the young persons reached into the trolley and removed the victim's purse from her handbag before running off towards Manning Mall. "The young person removed an amount of money from the purse and dumped it." Police said members of the public located the victim's purse and returned it to her. Police attached to Taree Police Station commenced an investigation which is currently ongoing. If you witnessed the incident or have any information, police urge you to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

